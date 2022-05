Why Pinduoduo Is Up More Than 16% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were trading 16.4% higher as of 1:15 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That gain followed reports that Chiina's government is moving to stimulate the country's economy, which had recently been slowed by -- among other things -- lockdowns aimed at curbing new outbreaks of COVID-19.For shareholders, this move is a much-needed relief. As of the close Thursday, Pinduoduo stock had lost a third of its value just since the beginning of the year, and was down by more than 80% from its early 2021 high amid a rout for most Chinese consumer-tech stocks.Since 2020, China's regulators have steadily cracked down on big e-commerce names such as DiDi, Alibaba, and Tencent in a sweeping effort to rein in companies that Beijing viewed as operating in ways that ran counter to the country's broad interests. Friday's policy statement at least partially implied that China would be ramping down those regulatory actions, among other deliberate efforts to give its economy a near-term jolt. Continue reading