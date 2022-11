Why Pinduoduo Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), a Chinese e-commerce company, were rising fast this morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The e-commerce stock was up by 15.2% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. Pinduoduo's third-quarter revenue increased 65% from the year-ago quarter to $4.99 billion, outpacing Wall Street's consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Continue reading