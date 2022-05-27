|
27.05.2022 22:25:57
Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped Today
Shares of Pinduoduo NASDAQ: PDD), a Chinese e-commerce platform company, spiked today after the company reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street's average estimates. The stock was up 15.2% on Friday. Pinduoduo reported adjusted earnings per American depositary share (ADS) of $0.47, compared to a loss of $1.52 in the year-ago quarter and far ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.25 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!