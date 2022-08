Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Rising This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were surging today after the Chinese e-commerce company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily outpacing analyst expectations.As of 9:46 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was up 17.3%.The company, which has differentiated itself with a mobile-only platform where buyers pool together with friends and family to get better prices on products, said that revenue in the quarter rose 36% to $4.69 billion, well ahead of estimates at $3.49 billion. Continue reading