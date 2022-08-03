|
03.08.2022 17:22:02
Why Ping Identity Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) soared out of the gate on Wednesday, surging as much as 60.2%. As of 10:29 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 59.8%.The catalyst that sent the cybersecurity and identity solutions specialist higher was news the company is being taken private.Ping Identity announced that it would be acquired by technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at $2.8 billion. Ping Identity shareholders would receive $28.50 per share, a 63% premium compared to the stock's closing price on Tuesday. Continue reading
