06.02.2022 15:00:00
Why Pinterest, Match Group, and Vimeo All Fell Hard in January
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) declined 18.7%, 14.8%, and 18.4%, respectively in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.All three stocks are consumer-facing software applications -- Pinterest in social media, Match in dating apps, and Vimeo in high-quality streaming video. The only company to disclose anything financial-related during January was Vimeo, which releases certain metrics on a monthly basis. Pinterest and Match Group recently reported earnings, but not until the calendar turned to February.Therefore, it's likely the January declines had more to do with marketwide fears over inflation and the path of interest rates.Continue reading
