|
11.02.2022 17:46:15
Why Pinterest Is Jumping Higher Today
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were running 6.3% higher in morning trading Friday as more institutional investors bought into the idea-collating site.Pinterest stock has been battered for a good part of a year on a slowdown in pandemic-fueled growth. Shares are off 70% over the past 12 months, but both Vanguard Group and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) have acquired substantial stakes in the social media platform, and the market might be seeing this as an inflection point at which Pinterest becomes a turnaround story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!