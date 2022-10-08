|
08.10.2022 16:00:00
Why Pinterest Stock Beat the Market in September
During a tough month for the stock market in September, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock not only managed to beat the market, but it even posted a positive return.Last month, stocks fell sharply over concerns about rising interest rates and the prospect of a recession, but the social media company bucked the headwinds in growth stocks and gained 1% for the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company benefited from positive analyst chatter as well as reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management may be pushing for a sale of the company.As the following chart shows, Pinterest stock was erratic during the month, but it managed to avoid the S&P 500's steady decline.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!