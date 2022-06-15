Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
15.06.2022 00:25:00
Why Pinterest Stock Flatlined Today
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock more or less traded sideways on Tuesday, closing the day only slightly lower in price. That was better than the 0.4% slip of the S&P 500 index, however, and the likely reason why is a new deal it reached with a cutting-edge media company.That media company, privately held Tastemade, announced in a press release that it's collaborating with Pinterest on a content-delivery arrangement. This will see Tastemade, which makes video content covering cooking, travel, design, and related subjects, produce 50 new shows that will launch exclusively on the hobby-sharing site.This represents a ramp up of the currently existing partnership between the two companies. Tastemade said in the press release that it's already one of the largest video-content collaborators with Pinterest. The new shows, some of which will air live, will feature talent from the "creator communities" active on both companies' platforms.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pinterestmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pinterestmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|17,19
|-0,17%