|
15.02.2022 21:42:00
Why Pinterest Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. The image-sharing social media platform was likely climbing along with the broader market, as it regained some of its losses from the past few months. The tech stock was up by 4.1% as of 3:11 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up 1.4% this afternoon and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 2% higher. Investors appeared a bit more optimistic about tensions in Europe between Russia and Ukraine. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!