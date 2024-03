Why Pinterest Stock Jumped in Early Trading on Tuesday

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) jumped by as much as 7% on Tuesday morning after analysts said that the image-centric social media platform operator is exploring a partnership with tech titan Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). As of 12:17 p.m. ET, those gains had moderated, and Pinterest stock was only up by 2.1%.According to analysts with Piper Sandler, Pinterest may be testing a U.S. partnership with Alphabet's Google. According to Investing.com, the analysts examined the code on Pinterest ads, leading them to believe that there's a partnership between the two companies.To be clear, this wouldn't come as a total shock. In 2023, Pinterest opened its platform up to third-party ads through a partnership with Amazon. And in February, the company said that it had partnered with Google to start monetizing select international markets.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel