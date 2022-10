Why Pinterest Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the image-sharing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped today after an analyst upgraded the company's stock to a buy rating. Investors jumped on the news and sent the social media stock up 3.6% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Pinterest to a buy rating from the previous neutral rating and gave it a price target of $31, up from $24. Continue reading