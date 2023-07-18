|
18.07.2023 19:19:00
Why Pinterest Stock Popped on Tuesday
Shares of one-time social media upstart Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) -- which at one time sported a stock price more than twice the $29 and change it costs today -- are inching ever so slowly back toward their highs of yesteryear. As of 11:35 a.m. ET Tuesday, the company's stock is up a solid 2%.You can thank the friendly analysts at Evercore ISI for that.In a note by StreetInsider this morning, investment bank Evercore laid out four main reasons why it's upgrading Pinterest stock to outperform and raising its price target to $41 -- the highest estimate currently on Wall Street. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
