Why Pinterest Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Don't put a pin in it -- it turns out Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock isn't done surprising investors just yet.Shares of the image-focused social media stock jumped 4.5% through 10:15 a.m. ET Thursday, after the company reported sales and earnings beats for its first quarter of 2022. Analysts had forecast Pinterest would earn only $0.04 per share in last night's report, on sales of less than $573 million. Instead, Pinterest reported a $0.10 per share profit (albeit pro forma), and sales of nearly $575 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading