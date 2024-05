Why Pinterest Stock Skyrocketed on Wednesday

Shares of image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) skyrocketed on Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 that started to show off the company's potential. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 19% and within spitting distance of 52-week highs.Last time it reported financial results, Pinterest predicted it would generate Q1 revenue of $705 million at most. But in Q1, the company actually had revenue of $740 million, which was up 23% year over year and boosted by active user growth of 12%.Pinterest's CEO Bill Ready said that Q1 represented its "Fastest user and revenue growth since 2021," which is certainly something worth celebrating.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel