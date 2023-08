Why Pinterest Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were falling today after better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report weren't enough to offset Q3 guidance that missed the mark. A broad sell-off in tech stocks following Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating may have also played a role.As of 12:22 p.m. ET, the stock was down 4.8%, while the Nasdaq had fallen 2.5%.Image source: Pinterest .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel