16.05.2022 18:45:29
Why Pinterest Stock Was Up Nearly 1% Today
Shares of social media and visual search company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were up 2.1% today as of 11:55 a.m. ET. The stock was handily outperforming a 0.7% decline for the S&P 500 and 1.3% decline for the Nasdaq Composite. It's a small shred of hope for Pinterest investors. The stock is down 40% in 2022 so far, and it has crashed nearly 80% from its all-time highs in early 2021. There was no financial news from Pinterest to cause the stock's one-day outperformance, but perhaps the beaten-down company has found some sort of bottom amid the recent market turmoil. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
