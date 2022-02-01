|
Why Pitney Bowes Stock Crumbled 20.5% at the Open Today
Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), which provides physical and digital solutions for customers' shipping and mailing needs, fell sharply at the open of trading on Feb. 1, losing as much as 20.5% of its value in the first few minutes of the market day. The big news was the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings, released prior to the start of trading, which clearly didn't please investors.On the top line, Pitney Bowes generated $984 million in sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. That was down 4% from the fourth quarter of 2020 but beat average analyst expectations of roughly $962 million.In the company's global e-commerce division, where sales were off by 9%, a decrease in domestic volume was partially offset by higher revenue per parcel. In presort services, which witnessed a 16% jump in revenues, higher revenue per piece and an increase in marketing mailing were both net benefits.Continue reading
