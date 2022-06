Why Planet Labs Stock Plunged on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) -- a space company you probably never heard of, and the owner of the world's largest constellation of Earth imaging satellites -- plunged 18.2% through 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The reason was earnings.Heading into Planet Labs' first-quarter 2023 earnings report last night, analysts were expecting a loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $39.5 million. As it turned out, Planet Labs missed the first target, losing $0.17 per share, even as it beat on revenue with sales of $40.1 million. Sales surged 26% in the first quarter, which, as management pointed out, was an acceleration from the 23% growth achieved in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and the 16% rate for all of fiscal 2022.