Planet Labs Aktie
WKN DE: A3C84C / ISIN: US72703X1063
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29.06.2026 16:51:32
Why Planet Labs Stock Went to the Moon Today
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is buying Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) for $8 billion, as the two space companies announced -- and it's getting investors in other space stocks pretty excited this morning. Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) stock for example isn't involved in the RKLB-IRDM deal at all, but as of 10:30 a.m. ET it's already up 10.5% -- even more than Rocket Lab's 8.7% bump, albeit not as much as Iridium's 21.6% gain!Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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