Why Playtika Holding's Stock Slumped 15% on Monday

Shareholders of Playtika Holding (NASDAQ: PLTK) endured significant losses on Monday as shares fell 15% by 3:15 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.6% plunge in the wider market. The drop pushed the mobile-gaming platform specialist further into negative territory, down nearly 50% in the past year.Shares fell on news that a major shareholder is considering unloading much of its stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading