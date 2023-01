Why Plexus Stock Fell Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS), an electronic manufacturing services company, were tumbling Thursday morning after the company reported mixed results for its fiscal first quarter and management issued guidance that was below analysts' expectations. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, the tech stock was down by 17.2%. For its fiscal 2023 Q1, which ended Dec. 31, Plexus reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $1.49 per share, which was slightly ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. Continue reading