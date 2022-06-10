|
10.06.2022 22:41:25
Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Blink Charging Plunged Today
Until Thursday, hydrogen fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and electric vehicle (EV) charging stock Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), all looked poised to end this week on a positive note. Each of these stocks, though, extended their declines and traded even lower Friday, crashing as the day progressed. Here's how much these stocks had fallen by the close of the session.Are these stocks headed for a meltdown?Although all of these companies are involved in clean energy technologies, that's not why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Blink Charging sank in tandem today. The issue was another common link between them: They're all growth stocks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
