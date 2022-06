Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and ChargePoint Stocks Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks were among the hardest hit in Monday's sell-off regardless of which sector they belonged to. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were three such clean energy stocks that got hammered and plunged 12.5%, 14.1%, and 16.4%, respectively, near their lowest points during the day today.Each of these companies operates in a high-potential industry, with the Biden administration also announcing big plans for hydrogen as well as the electric vehicle (EV) industries in just the past few days. Yet when fear strikes, investors often ignore the bigger picture and follow the herd.Inflation in the U.S has hit 40-year highs, triggering fears that the Federal Reserve could resort to more-aggressive interest rate hikes than previously expected.Continue reading