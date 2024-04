Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks All Popped Today

'Twas the morning after Earth Day, and all through Wall Street, lots of fuel cell stocks were stirring this morning. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had risen 8.2%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was up by 9.3%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was doing best of all -- up 11.9%. Considering the calendar, investor interest in renewable energy stocks this week was probably to be expected.But thanks to Plug Power , there's some good news to underlie the enthusiasm.Plug announced today it has "achieved nameplate capacity" (aka full production capacity) at its plants in Georgia and Tennessee. Plug's Louisiana plant is "on track" to report the same in the third quarter. Thus, Plug is producing about 25 tons per day (TPD) of liquid hydrogen fuel, and is on course to grow to 40 TPD over the next five months. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel