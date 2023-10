Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Nikola All Dropped Like a Rock Today

Hydrogen-related stocks had a rough day on Monday as downgrades and higher interest rates hit many energy-related stocks. As the cost of financing goes higher, it makes it harder to finance projects like utility-scale hydrogen assets or new hydrogen-powered trucks, so it's not surprising these stocks are down. Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell as much as 10.5%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) fell 9.7%, and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 10.2% in Monday's trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of 3:15 p.m. ET, shares of the companies were down 10.5%, 8.7%, and 10.8%, respectively. One catalyst today was an analyst at Truist downgrading their Plug Power price target from $9 to $8, but maintaining a hold rating. Investors shouldn't read too much into analyst ratings because moves driven by upgrades or downgrades often don't last long, but short term, they can drive a stock's movement, and that seems to be happening today. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel