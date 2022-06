Why Plug Power, Nikola, and Bloom Stocks Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recovering from yesterday's growth stock sell-off, shares of hydrogen fuel cell companies Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- both of which both produce fuel cell systems and are building hydrogen production businesses to fuel those cells -- and also Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), which is building fuel cell-powered trucks, bounced back in Friday trading.As of noon ET, Plug stock is up 7.7% and Bloom is gaining 5.2%, and both of these stocks are trading above where they were before yesterday's sell-off. Nikola isn't quite back to where it was pre-sell-off, but it's close -- and it's up 6.5% today.A report on the state of the fuel cell industry from global technology research and advisory company Technavio may be behind the rally. Continue reading