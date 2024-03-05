05.03.2024 16:55:28

Why Plug Power Plunged Another 20.7% in February

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) plummeted another 20.7% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Continued concerns about the company's liquidity, which have driven its stock down by about 80% over the past year, weighed on the share price, and those worries overshadowed the progress the company made on its strategic plan. Last fall, Plug Power warned investors that it might not have enough liquidity to last it through the next year. Those concerns continued to hang over the hydrogen stock last month despite its efforts to shore up its financial situation. In January, the company agreed to sell up to $1 billion in stock to investment bank B. Riley Financial in an at-the-market offering. The company also revealed that it was working to finalize a term sheet with the Department of Energy for a $1.6 billion loan facility. Plug continued to take steps to improve its financial position last month. In mid-February, it announced a strategic expense reduction plan to save more than $75 million annually. The company plans to consolidate operations, adjust its workforce, and take additional steps to cut costs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Plug Power Inc. 3,38 -4,42% Plug Power Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Super Tuesday" in den USA: Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag nur wenig. Die Wall Street zeiget sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten