|
05.03.2024 16:55:28
Why Plug Power Plunged Another 20.7% in February
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) plummeted another 20.7% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Continued concerns about the company's liquidity, which have driven its stock down by about 80% over the past year, weighed on the share price, and those worries overshadowed the progress the company made on its strategic plan. Last fall, Plug Power warned investors that it might not have enough liquidity to last it through the next year. Those concerns continued to hang over the hydrogen stock last month despite its efforts to shore up its financial situation. In January, the company agreed to sell up to $1 billion in stock to investment bank B. Riley Financial in an at-the-market offering. The company also revealed that it was working to finalize a term sheet with the Department of Energy for a $1.6 billion loan facility. Plug continued to take steps to improve its financial position last month. In mid-February, it announced a strategic expense reduction plan to save more than $75 million annually. The company plans to consolidate operations, adjust its workforce, and take additional steps to cut costs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.24
|Plug Power-Aktie nach Milliardenminus dennoch in Grün: Sorge um Pleite offenbar nicht mehr akut (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Ausblick: Plug Power mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie legt zu: Plug Power verkündet Kostensenkungsprogramm (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Plug Power-Aktie im Fokus: Schafft Plug Power es mit diesen ambitionierten Zielen aus der Krise? (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.24
|Plug Power könnte staatlichen Milliardenkredit erhalten - Zukunft gesichert? (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|Plug Power-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Plug Power plant Aktienverkauf im Wert von einer Milliarde US-Dollar (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Plug Power-Aktie setzt Abwärtstrend fort: Plug Power fehlen Ankündigungen (finanzen.at)
|
16.11.23
|Plug Power-Aktie fällt deutlich: Citigroup streicht Kaufempfehlung (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Plug Power Inc.
|3,38
|-4,42%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Super Tuesday" in den USA: Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag nur wenig. Die Wall Street zeiget sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.