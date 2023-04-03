|
03.04.2023 21:08:55
Why Plug Power Shares Are Sliding Today
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares fell as much as 7.5% to start the week. Shareholders have an analyst report to thank for that. As of 2:15 p.m. ET, the stock was still trading lower by 6%. Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco didn't suggest investors sell Plug Power stock in his latest report shared by Barron's today. His firm only changed its rating on the hydrogen fuel cell company's stock to the equivalent of a hold from a previous buy rating. But the price target cut was substantial enough for investors to take notice today and accelerate the drop the stock has experienced in the past month. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!