|
09.11.2022 21:11:03
Why Plug Power Shares Dropped Today
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares spiked over 10% this morning after the hydrogen and fuel cell system company reported third-quarter earnings last night. That brief pop didn't hold, though, as investors absorbed details from the report. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was down 1.2% on the day. The stock's reversal followed a slew of price target cuts on Plug Power shares by analysts. Oppenheimer slashed its target price by more than half from $63 to $31 per share. New price estimates from Cowen, Susquehanna, and BTIG ranged from $25 to $30 per share, according to The Fly. Those cuts came after plug reported third-quarter sales of $188.6 million. Though that represented a 31% jump year over year, it was far from Wall Street expectations of $238.1 million. The company recently warned that supply chain issues would cause a shortfall in near-term sales. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!