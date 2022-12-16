|
16.12.2022 18:21:53
Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday
Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped Friday morning, just a day after a big partnership announcement. After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel. The deal would seem to make sense since Nikola makes battery- and hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, while Plug Power is a growing producer of hydrogen. But the companies are also competitors in some ways, which could explain why the stocks are moving in opposite directions today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
