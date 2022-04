Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. That news sent Plug Power stock rocketing nearly higher 10% by day's end.On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%. And on Thursday morning, the slide continued, with shares selling off to the tune of an additional 10.1% as of 12:20 p.m. ET.