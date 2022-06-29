|
29.06.2022 19:52:56
Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), the fuel cell company that's also building a green hydrogen business to power the fuel cells it sells, saw its stock price drained on Wednesday.Its shares slid 6.7% through 12:40 p.m. ET after an analyst at investment bank J.P. Morgan cut his price target on the stock by 12.5%, to $28 a share.That may not sound like such terrible news. Plug Power stock sells for only $16 a share right now, so a move to $28 over the course of the next 12 months would imply a staggering 75% profit for new investors. (And indeed, anticipating this, the analyst rates the stock as overweight.)Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!