Why Plug Power Stock Got Destroyed on Friday

Shares of renewable energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) plunged 41.3% through 11:05 a.m. ET Friday morning after the company reported a big earnings miss last night.Heading into Q3, analysts weren't exactly optimistic about Plug, predicting the hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer and hydrogen gas producer would lose $0.30 per share on sales of only $238.9 million -- yet Plug managed to underperform even these predictions.The company reported sales of only $198.7 million, and lost $0.47 per share -- 57% worse than predicted.