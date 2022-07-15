|
15.07.2022 16:54:00
Why Plug Power Stock Is Down 20% This Week
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares have dropped nearly 47% year to date, so a continuation of that trend this week shouldn't be too much of a surprise. What is surprising, though, is that the company came out with some good news for its business this week, and the stock still didn't react well. But then some bad news came, and Plug Power stock is down more that 20% from last-Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The big news from a Bloomberg report late last night is that Senator Joe Manchin will not support spending on climate measures that would benefit companies like Plug Power. Democrats were trying to include that in an economic agenda supported by President Joe Biden.Plug Power is working to build out a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. That would have gained support from spending intended to address climate change in President Biden's broad economic agenda. But Manchin told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will only support a bill that's confined to lowering prescription drug costs and other healthcare measures, according to the Bloomberg report. Manchin has backed away from any support on renewable energy projects due to the current state of the economy, it said. Continue reading
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Plug Power Inc.
|15,43
|-12,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.