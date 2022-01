Why Plug Power Stock Is Plummeting This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are getting hit hard with sell-offs recently. The hydrogen technology company's stock was down roughly 12.4% since last week's market close as of 1:45 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There doesn't appear to be any fresh, company-specific news sending the hydrogen technologies specialist's shares lower this week, but it's not surprising to see the stock down double-digits at a time when investors have a mounting collection of risk factors to consider. Growth stocks have been hit with a veritable perfect storm of bearish catalysts lately, and Plug Power is losing ground in conjunction with negative market momentum. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading