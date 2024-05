Why Plug Power Stock Is Soaring Today

Recovering from what had been a disappointing start to the week, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is ripping higher today. With the company's announcement of a potential new partner, investors are energized about picking up shares of the fuel cell specialist.As of 1:52 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 8.8%, retreating from their earlier rise of 13.5%.Plug Power and Allied Green Ammonia, an Australian ammonia production company, are exploring the development of a hydrogen-to-ammonia production facility in the Northern Territory of Australia. Should the project advance, Plug Power will supply up to 3 gigawatts of electrolyzer capacity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel