|
20.05.2022 22:06:57
Why Plug Power Stock Jumped This Week
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock popped this week; and although it was up just about 4.7% in the week through 1 p.m. ET Friday according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the hydrogen stock could've ended the week on a much stronger note if not for Friday's selling pressure that hit the broader markets as well. Until Thursday's close, Plug Power shares were up 10.3% in the week. A big order and frenzied activity in the alternative energy market fueled investor optimism in Plug Power.Plug Power sent shockwaves through the market last week after it reported a big loss for its first quarter and blamed rising natural gas prices. Some analysts even quickly downgraded Plug Power stock's rating and price targets after earnings. Continue reading
