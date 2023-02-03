|
03.02.2023 19:22:20
Why Plug Power Stock Jumped This Week
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), a hydrogen fuel cell company, had surged by 10.8% this week as of early afternoon Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A couple of bits of news appeared to be driving those gains. First, the company signed an agreement with a key supplier that management said will help it reach its revenue goals over the next several years. Additionally, Honda made an announcement regarding its long-term plans to develop new hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.Despite this week's gains, Plug Power's highly volatile stock remains down by about 20% over the past year. Continue reading
