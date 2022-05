Why Plug Power Stock Plummeted Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw a stark sell-off in Thursday's daily trading session. The hydrogen-power technologies specialist's share price closed out the day down roughly 9.2%.The Federal Reserve held its second meeting of the year yesterday and announced a 50 basis-point increase for interest rates. While the actual rate hike didn't catch many market watchers by surprise, the general tone and comments from the meeting helped spur a dramatic sell-off for the broader market.