26.01.2022 17:56:53
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today
Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in Wednesday morning trading and were up 3.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.Initiating coverage of Plug stock with a positive rating this morning, Susquehanna Securities praised "Plug's top-line growth potential as the green hydrogen ecosystem develops over the next several years," saying the stock is worth $26 a share, nearly 30% more than it sells for today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
