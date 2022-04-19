|
19.04.2022 16:36:42
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Tuesday
The stock of hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been up and down over the last month. Shares have swung as low as nearly $25 per share, and as high as almost $32, ending right back near where it started. But the stock is jumping Tuesday morning on news of a new supply agreement. Plug shares initially popped 7%, and were still trading up 6.3% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. Plug has been growing out its network of green hydrogen production capacity, and today announced a deal to offer Walmart up to 20 tons per day of the fuel. The retailer would use the zero-emission fuel to power its fleet of material-handling forklift trucks at its network of distribution and fulfillment centers. The agreement is among the first green hydrogen supply contracts of its kind for Plug Power.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
