|
02.03.2022 20:12:45
Why Plug Power Stock Rose Today
Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a good week so far. Optimism in the hydrogen fuel cell stock soared ahead of earnings, fueled by rising oil prices that turned the market's focus to alternative fuel technologies like hydrogen and fuel cells.Plug Power stock extended its gains this morning and rose 2.7% as of 11:10 a.m. ET as the market reacted positively to the company's fourth-quarter numbers and outlook for 2022, released on March 1 after market close.Plug Power has wrapped up 2021 on a solid note, with its fourth quarter and 2021 revenue hitting record highs. It generated $162 million in revenue in Q4 and $502 million in the full year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
