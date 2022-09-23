|
23.09.2022 14:17:14
Why Plug Power Stock Was Short-Circuiting This Week
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock wasn't looking all that powerful this week. That's curious, as the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act -- plus a new green energy initiative in the European Union -- should benefit makers of alternative-power solutions, like this company.But other factors weighed on investors. Because of this, Plug Power's stock was down by more than 15% as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Those investors were rattled by the news on Tuesday that obscure Canadian peer Loop Energy has developed a fuel-cell solution that essentially promises better fuel economy than a traditional diesel engine. What's more, Loop's offering is cheaper than Plug Power's competing technology. Continue reading
