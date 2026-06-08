POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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08.06.2026 12:45:00
Why Poet Technologies Skyrocketed 72.6% Last Month But Is Sinking in June
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock rocketed higher across May's trading, gaining 72.6% over the period. The S&P 500 rose 5.2% over the same stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.4%.Semiconductor and photonics stocks enjoyed very strong bullish momentum last month, and Poet benefited from the favorable valuation backdrop. The company's share price has been highly volatile in 2026, but it's still up roughly 87% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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