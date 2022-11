Why Polestar Stock Is Plummeting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ: PSNY) were tumbling today after COVID-related protests arose in China over the weekend. The company manufactures its Polestar 2 vehicles in Luqiao, China, and investors are concerned that the automaker's production will slow down as a result of the unrest. The EV stock was down by 11% as of 1:54 p.m. ET on Monday. China has maintained a very strict zero-COVID policy to fight outbreaks of the coronavirus, but citizens started new protests over the weekend to fight the restrictions. Continue reading