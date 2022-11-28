|
28.11.2022 20:17:24
Why Polestar Stock Is Plummeting Today
Shares of the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ: PSNY) were tumbling today after COVID-related protests arose in China over the weekend. The company manufactures its Polestar 2 vehicles in Luqiao, China, and investors are concerned that the automaker's production will slow down as a result of the unrest. The EV stock was down by 11% as of 1:54 p.m. ET on Monday. China has maintained a very strict zero-COVID policy to fight outbreaks of the coronavirus, but citizens started new protests over the weekend to fight the restrictions. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!