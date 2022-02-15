|
15.02.2022 22:28:00
Why Polkadot, Chainlink, and The Sandbox Jumped on Tuesday
Investors are pouring back into stocks and cryptocurrencies on Tuesday after Russia said it was pulling troops back from the Ukraine boarder and resuming talks with European leaders. The S&P 500 has risen 1.4% on that news, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 2.2%. On the cryptocurrency side of the market, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) rose as much as 8.2% in the last 24 hours as of 2:30 p.m. ET and is currently up 7.3% over that time. Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) has jumped 9.3% and is currently up 8.8% over the last day. The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) was up 8.7% at one point and is now up 7.7%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!