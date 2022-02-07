|
07.02.2022 22:36:48
Why Polkadot, Crypto.com Coin, and Silvergate Capital Jumped Today
The cryptocurrency market was experiencing gains today after the price of Bitcoin spiked 6.1% over the past 24 hours. That jump helped push Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) up 6%; Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) up 10%; and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), a cryptocurrency bank, up 4.4%, over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin investors may have been flocking to the digital token today after major accounting firm KPMG said that its Canadian office has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury. The purchase marks the first time that KPMG has jumped into crypto assets. Continue reading
