Why Polkadot, Solana, Fantom, and Near All Dropped on Tuesday

Cryptocurrencies have had a tough start to the week with some falling double digits today. The biggest cryptocurrencies are down slightly, but smaller coins, known as altcoins, are magnifying those losses, as they often do. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, the value of Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), which had been up as much as 5.6% in the past 24 hours, fell 3.9%. During the same time frame, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) fell 2.1% after being down as much as 3.6%, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) dropped 4.9% after heading down 8.9% earlier, and Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) was down 4.8% after dropping as much as 6.4%.