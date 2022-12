Why Polkadot Investors Were Fired Up on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Friday wasn't a particularly great day for investors in cryptocurrency, but Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) was an exception. The token was up by more than 5% in late afternoon trading thanks to an intriguing move that should bolster its legitimacy and reputation. Investors were reacting to the formation of the Polkadot Alliance, created by a group of users and developers within that token's community. The Alliance aims to establish a set of ethics regarding the use of Polkadot assets, such as its code and its branding, and provide recognition to people contributing to its development and upkeep. The group said in what appeared to be an official communication that it aims "to fight the use of uncredited code and misuse of the Polkadot brand in ways that do not bring added value to the ecosystem."Continue reading